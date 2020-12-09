Wreck on Balls Creek Road kills 3

Three people died in a car crash Tuesday afternoon on Balls Creek Road about a mile north of Balls Creek Elementary School, according to a release from the State Highway Patrol.

Conover resident Bobby Ray Payne Jr., 25, lost control while driving a Hyundai Elantra fast headed north on the road, the release said. He lost control, then overcorrected, sending him over the centerline into opposite traffic. He crashed head-on with a Kia Optima headed south.

Payne died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the release.

Kannapolis resident Larry Ray Sims Jr., 43, was driving the Kia. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte by helicopter but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Chasity Copeland Spears, 33, of Sherrills Ford, was a passenger in the Kia. She died at the scene.

Both Sims and Spears were wearing seatbelts.

The crash closed the road for about three hours, according to the release.