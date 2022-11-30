Wreaths Across America to be observed in Hickory

HICKORY — The public is invited to a ceremony and wreath laying for Wreaths Across America at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m.

This will be the third annual event hosted by the Fallen Heroes ministry and Sandy Ridge Baptist Church. There are over 500 veterans buried at Woodlawn. Help the ministry to honor them, say their names and a prayer for their families.

Come early for better parking. Note the time change this year is to 10 a.m.

For more information, call the church office at 828-256- 8812.