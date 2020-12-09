Wreaths Across America honors fallen heroes

HICKORY — The Fallen Heroes Ministry of Sandy Ridge Baptist Church is asking the community to support operation “Wreaths Across America."

On Dec. 19, a ceremony will begin at 11 a.m., and then participants will be laying wreaths on all veteran graves at Woodlawn Cemetery. If you want to come and help that day, be at Woodlawn by 10:30 a.m. There are 392 veterans buried at Woodlawn and another 68 in the mausoleums.

For more information, call Sandy Ridge Baptist and ask for the Fallen Heroes extension.

If you would like more information on the wreaths and how they are made and what each of the 10 pieces mean, go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. This will be the first time ever doing this ceremony and laying of wreaths at Woodlawn. This ceremony however will be taking place across the world in 2,100 locations.