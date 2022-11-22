Wreaths Across America Day to be observed locally

NEWTON — Grace Lutheran Church at 4536 Hickory-Lincolnton Highway in Newton has been announced as an official location for the 2022 National Wreaths Across America Day for the second year.

The cemetery will join more than 2,500 participating groups across the country to remember, honor and teach at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The John Hoyle Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, is the sponsor. American Legion Post 48 will provide the color guard.

Grace Lutheran Church cemetery is the final resting place of John Hoyle and his wife, as well as 56 other veterans.

Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization best known for placing wreaths on the headstones of the nation's fallen heroes for all wars. The effort has expanded from Arlington Cemetery to more than 1.7 million wreaths honoring veterans across the nation.

National Wreaths Across America Day is a free community event open to all people.