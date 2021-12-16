Wreaths Across America ceremony scheduled

HICKORY — The Fallen Heroes Ministry at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church in Hickory invites the public to participate in honoring all veterans buried at Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery with a Wreaths Across America ceremony at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Come early, as this was a well-attended event last year and extra parking will be available. There are more than 500 veterans at Woodlawn. For more information, call Sandy Ridge Baptist Church at 828-256-8812 and ask for Fallen Heroes Ministry extension. A message can be left, and your call will be returned.