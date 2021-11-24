Wreaths Across America ceremonies scheduled

HICKORY — Wreaths Across America ceremonies are planned on Dec. 18, including two events sponsored by area organizations.

Fallen Heroes Ministry

The Fallen Heroes Ministry at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church in Hickory invites the public to participate in honoring all veterans buried at Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery with a Wreaths Across America ceremony at 11 a.m. on Dec. 18.

Come early, as this was a well-attended event last year and extra parking will be available. There are more than 500 veterans at Woodlawn. For more information, call Sandy Ridge Baptist Church at 828-256-8812 and ask for Fallen Heroes Ministry extension. A message can be left, and your call will be returned.

Hickory Tavern DAR

The Hickory Tavern Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, is again sponsoring this patriotic recognition of fallen United States veterans by participating in Wreaths Across America with a special emphasis on the historic Salisbury National Cemetery. The ceremony is planned at noon on Dec. 18.

By sponsoring a wreath ($15) or volunteering your time at the cemetery you can personally honor fallen heroes. For more details go to: www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.