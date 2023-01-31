 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Fallen Heroes Ministry

Wrap on oil company tanker honors NC soldier and App State graduate who died in Pakistan

Larry John Bauguess Sr. and Martha Bauguess, parents of fallen soldier, U.S. Army Maj. Larry J. Bauguess Jr., look at the photo of their son on the tanker.

 ROBERT C. REED,RECORD

The Fallen Heroes Ministry honored a deceased U.S. Army major on Monday with a Bumgarner Oil Co. truck tanker. The tanker, featuring Maj. Larry Bauguess Jr., was revealed to his family in the Sandy Ridge Baptist Church parking lot.

Bauguess was stationed in Afghanistan on Operation Enduring Freedom, said his father, Larry John Bauguess Sr.

020123-hdr-news-fallenheroes-p2

Parents of fallen soldier, U.S. Army Maj. Larry J. Bauguess, look on as a Bumgarner Oil Company tanker bearing his name, photo and a verse of scripture slowly drives by before pulling into the Sandy Ridge Baptist Church parking lot on Monday afternoon.

His mother, Martha Bauguess, said Bauguess was killed in 2007 during a peace meeting in a schoolhouse in Pakistan. He died defending others and was the only fatality, she said.

Bauguess was in the 82nd Airborne Division, and was a U.S. Army jumpmaster, his mother said. She added that he was a graduate of Appalachian State University.

His parents live in Wilkesboro and remember him as a loving father of two daughters.

Fallen Heroes collaborates with Bumgarner Oil Co. in Hickory to honor soldiers from North Carolina who died in battle. The truck’s tanker is covered with an image of the service member who died and a Bible verse.

The verse on Bauguess’ tanker is John 15:13: “Greater love has no one than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.”

The Wall that Heals has made a stop in Warrenton, Mo., to help residents and visitors remember soldiers who died in the Vietnam War. The exhibit will be on display until Sept. 11, 2022, and features a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The wall was designed to travel to communities throughout the United States. Video by Christian Gooden
