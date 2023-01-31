Wrap on oil company tanker honors NC soldier and App State graduate who died in Pakistan

The Fallen Heroes Ministry honored a deceased U.S. Army major on Monday with a Bumgarner Oil Co. truck tanker. The tanker, featuring Maj. Larry Bauguess Jr., was revealed to his family in the Sandy Ridge Baptist Church parking lot.

Bauguess was stationed in Afghanistan on Operation Enduring Freedom, said his father, Larry John Bauguess Sr.

His mother, Martha Bauguess, said Bauguess was killed in 2007 during a peace meeting in a schoolhouse in Pakistan. He died defending others and was the only fatality, she said.

Bauguess was in the 82nd Airborne Division, and was a U.S. Army jumpmaster, his mother said. She added that he was a graduate of Appalachian State University.

His parents live in Wilkesboro and remember him as a loving father of two daughters.

Fallen Heroes collaborates with Bumgarner Oil Co. in Hickory to honor soldiers from North Carolina who died in battle. The truck’s tanker is covered with an image of the service member who died and a Bible verse.

The verse on Bauguess’ tanker is John 15:13: “Greater love has no one than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.”