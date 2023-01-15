WPCOG names administrative services and human resources director

HICKORY — The Western Piedmont Council of Governments (WPCOG) announced the hiring of David Pugh as the new administrative services and human resources director.

Pugh comes to the WPCOG from Cramerton, where he last served as the town manager. He has more than 13 years of experience as a North Carolina local government manager. His career in North Carolina has included Cramerton, town manager; Midland, town administrator; management intern for Holly Springs; and management intern with Selma.

Pugh has been a credentialed manager with the International City/County Managers Association since 2018 and holds a Master of Public Administration from Appalachian State University.

Administrative support services enable the WPCOG staff to perform their jobs easily and efficiently. In addition to providing daily support services, the administrative staff coordinates activities of the policy board, executive committee, and several committees of elected and appointed officials. The WPCOG Administration Department also provides services to local governments, including management of executive searches and facilitating collaborative meetings of area leaders.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Western Piedmont COG," Pugh said. "This organization and staff have a reputation for excellence in the region. I look forward to building positive relationships and serving the WPCOG government agencies. My family and I are looking forward to moving to the region."

Anthony W. Starr, WPCOG executive director, said, "We are excited David is joining our team. I think his strong experience will benefit our organization and the local governments in our region."

The WPCOG Policy Board serves as the governing board for an agency with 67 professionals. The WPCOG is a regional governmental agency governed by and serving the 28 local governments in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba counties. The WPCOG provides a range of services to local governments and residents throughout the region. Those services, departments, and programs include administrative and human resources services to local governments, Area Agency on Aging, Community & Economic Development, Community & Regional Planning, financial administration for local governments, Regional Public Housing Authority, Workforce Development Board, and many other programs.