WPCOG launches NC Foothills Experience program

HICKORY — After two years of development, hundreds of drone flights, and extensive work with community partners, the Western Piedmont Council of Governments (WPCOG) announces the launch of the NC Foothills Experience Web App, a new program highlighting the rich collection of adventures, experiences, amenities, and food destinations across the four-county region.

The project, which was made possible through funding from the EDA CARES Act, is a first-of-its-kind application designed to demonstrate to prospective residents and businesses — as well as current residents — that by relocating to or staying in this region, they can experience a high quality of life that offers an ideal work-life balance.

"We are excited to launch the NC Foothills Experience. Our region possesses so many great assets and things to do. This tool helps our residents and visitors easily access information, and it demonstrates how this area is the best of North Carolina," said Anthony Starr, WPCOG Executive Director.

The web app, which can be found at expncfoothills.com, focuses on four key categories that contribute significantly to the region's high quality of life: Outdoor adventures — state and local trails and greenways, parks, ball fields, and biking opportunities; Fun places — cultural amenities including museums, libraries, art galleries, and historic destinations; Farm fresh — local food in the form of you-pick farms, roadside stands, butchers, and farmers' markets; Cool spaces — wineries, distilleries, bike shops, outfitters, and local breweries.

Each location and event included within these four categories are represented by icons on maps, which users can click on to see immersive high-definition drone videos, photos, and engaging descriptions. Users can then click on another category to build their own personalized experiences. For example, after selecting a historic destination to visit, a user can click on the other categories to create a multi-destination experience, including a bite to eat at a local brew pub, a bike ride on a greenway, and a visit to a downtown.

WPCOG is grateful to the many project partners and stakeholders who worked together to make this vision a reality. Project partners included the 28 local government members, the US Economic Development Administration, the local tourism promotion and visitors bureaus, Main Street and downtown development programs, chambers of commerce and EDCs, local extension offices, and the hundreds of people across the region that assisted by providing photos of their locations and events.