WPCOG hires community & economic development director

LONG VIEW — The Western Piedmont Council of Governments announced the hiring of Ben Willis as the new Community and Economic Development Director. Willis will begin work on Jan, 31. He is currently the Director of The Education Foundation of Caldwell County.

His experience includes being former Small Business Center Director at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, former owner/operator of Hogwaller Outfitters, and former middle grades instructor. His education includes a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Appalachian State University, a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, and a Master of Business Administration from NC State University.

"This is a tremendous opportunity with a great organization. I'm looking forward to bringing my experience to the WPCOG to help them continue to create a positive impact for the region," Willis said.

Sherry Long, WPCOG Assistant Executive Director and past Director of Community and Economic Development, said, "I am thrilled for Ben to join our team. His skills and enthusiasm are a perfect fit to lead the Community and Economic Development Department."