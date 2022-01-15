WPCOG hires community & economic development director

LONG VIEW — The Western Piedmont Council of Governments announced the hiring of Ben Willis as the new Community and Economic Development Director. Willis will begin work on Jan, 31. He is currently the Director of The Education Foundation of Caldwell County.
His experience includes being former Small Business Center Director at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, former owner/operator of Hogwaller Outfitters, and former middle grades instructor. His education includes a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Appalachian State University, a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, and a Master of Business Administration from NC State University.
"This is a tremendous opportunity with a great organization. I'm looking forward to bringing my experience to the WPCOG to help them continue to create a positive impact for the region," Willis said.
Sherry Long, WPCOG Assistant Executive Director and past Director of Community and Economic Development, said, "I am thrilled for Ben to join our team. His skills and enthusiasm are a perfect fit to lead the Community and Economic Development Department."
Community and Economic Development is one of the key services of the Western Piedmont Council of Governments that serves the region and its local governments. The department assists local governments in providing affordable, decent, and safe housing and related infrastructure improvements for residents of the Western Piedmont. In addition, the Community and Economic Development staff assists local governments in the application preparation and administration of local, state and federal grants.
Community and Economic Development also uses Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) funding provided by the NC Department of Commerce for grants related to scattered-site housing, economic development, infrastructure, and small business entrepreneurial assistance. The department also assists with grants provided by the NC Housing Finance Agency, including the Urgent Repair Program and Single-Family Rehabilitation Program. Other granting opportunities include Clean Water Management Trust Fund, parks and recreation planning, building reuse and restoration grants program, and infrastructure grants program through funding by the NC Rural Economic Development Center.
Willis is also a current Lenoir City Council member, where he has served since 2011. He served as mayor pro tem from 2015 to 2019. To prevent any potential conflicts of interest, Willis has resigned as a Lenoir council member effective Jan. 31.
WPCOG Executive Director Anthony Starr said, “Ben brings excellent experience and knowledge to our organization that will benefit the region and our local governments. This move adds significant capacity and continuity to our community and economic development services.”
The WPCOG Policy Board serves as the governing board for an agency with 64 professionals. The WPCOG is a regional governmental agency governed by and serving the 28 local governments in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba counties. The WPCOG provides a range of services to local governments and residents throughout the region. Those services, departments, and programs include administrative and human resources services to local governments, Area Agency on Aging, Community & Economic Development, Community & Regional Planning, financial administration for local governments, Regional Public Housing Authority, Workforce Development Board, and other programs.