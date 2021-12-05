WPCOG elects new board chair and vice chair

LONG VIEW — The Western Piedmont Council of Governments elected Jill Patton, Hickory City Council member, as the new WPCOG board chair, and Joseph L. Gibbons, Lenoir mayor, as vice chair at the November meeting of the WPCOG Policy Board.

Their terms as chair and vice chair begin Jan. 1, 2022. Outgoing Chair Bob Floyd Jr., mayor of the Village of Cedar Rock, presided over the Policy Board meeting, was recognized for his years of service as chair, and was presented a commemorative gavel by Patton.

“Mayor Floyd served the Council of Governments during a difficult time for our region and nation. He showed sound leadership and judgment while guiding the WPCOG during a national pandemic," Patton said. "In addition, Bob’s work as chair helped see the WPCOG grow over the past two years to provide even greater service to our local governments and residents. His legacy will be a region strengthened by its Council of Governments and supported during a time of great need."

Patton also stated, “I look forward to leading the WPCOG as we look towards the future and find effective and efficient ways to serve the region.”