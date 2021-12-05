WPCOG elects new board chair and vice chair

LONG VIEW — The Western Piedmont Council of Governments elected Jill Patton, Hickory City Council member, as the new WPCOG board chair, and Joseph L. Gibbons, Lenoir mayor, as vice chair at the November meeting of the WPCOG Policy Board.
Their terms as chair and vice chair begin Jan. 1, 2022. Outgoing Chair Bob Floyd Jr., mayor of the Village of Cedar Rock, presided over the Policy Board meeting, was recognized for his years of service as chair, and was presented a commemorative gavel by Patton.
“Mayor Floyd served the Council of Governments during a difficult time for our region and nation. He showed sound leadership and judgment while guiding the WPCOG during a national pandemic," Patton said. "In addition, Bob’s work as chair helped see the WPCOG grow over the past two years to provide even greater service to our local governments and residents. His legacy will be a region strengthened by its Council of Governments and supported during a time of great need."
Patton also stated, “I look forward to leading the WPCOG as we look towards the future and find effective and efficient ways to serve the region.”
Patton has served as a WPCOG Policy Board member since 2016, an Executive Committee member since 2017, and vice chair since 2019. Also, Patton has served as Hickory City Council member for Ward 6 since 2005 and has served as mayor pro tem for three terms. Patton is a lifelong resident of Hickory and currently works at Healthstat, Inc., where she serves as director of risk management. Patton is a graduate of Meredith College.
Gibbons has served as a WPCOG Policy Board member since 2019 and an Executive Committee member since 2019. In addition, Gibbons has served as the mayor of Lenoir since 2011. Before serving as mayor, Gibbons served as a council member for Lenoir from 2005 to 2011 and became mayor pro tem in 2007, serving until becoming mayor in 2011. Gibbons is retired from Gibbons Electric Company/Gibbons Associates. He is a graduate of Appalachian State University.
The Policy Board also appointed several new Executive Committee members, including Larry Chapman, mayor pro tem of Hudson, as secretary; Larry Yoder, Alexander County commissioner, committee member at-large; and Marla Thompson, mayor of Long View. as committee member at-large. The Policy Board also reappointed Malla Vue, District Director of Workforce Development at Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC; Jeanna Price, Healthcare Management; and Randy Burns, Senior Executive Director of Economic Development and Corporate Education, Catawba Valley Community College, as appointed Policy Board delegates until 2023. Other reappointments included Amparo Alfaro, Erisha Lipford, Tommy Luckadoo, and Helen Chestnut as appointed Policy Board delegates through 2022.
The WPCOG Policy Board serves as the governing board for an agency with 64 professionals. The WPCOG is a regional governmental agency governed by and serving the 28 local governments in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba counties.