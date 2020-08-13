'Wow, that's awesome:' Group hands out plastic sleeping mats to the homeless

A group of volunteers has been hard at work crocheting plastic bags together over the last eight months.

The work was time-consuming but the group was motivated by a goal: creating sleeping mats for use by the Hickory-area homeless.

Marcia Hubbard was inspired to make the mats after she began volunteering at the Hickory Soup Kitchen. The group decided to use plastic so the mats could be wrung out and would dry more easily.

Hubbard also credited the Food Lion, Lowes Foods and Dollar General stores in Viewmont for donating plastic bags.

On Wednesday, the group distributed the first batch of mats at the Hickory Soup Kitchen as part of the Bags to Beds national initiative.

The group handed out 34 mats and several plastic pillows.

“It touches my heart how it’s all come together and to be able to start reaching the people that are in need with these mats and to see the smiles on their faces,” Hubbard said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

Several of the homeless people who came out to receive the mats were excited. In addition to providing warmth and protection from bugs, they said the mats will also provide comfort.