Workshop will spotlight resources, tools for veterans

HICKORY — The Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans and the Veterans Treatment Court announced their Continuing Echoes Workshop. The event will be held on June 23 from 7-8:15 p.m. at Catawba Valley Community College's Workforce Solutions Center, Room 1001.

The goal of the Continuing Echoes Workshop is to educate the attendees about tools and resources for the community's veterans. Attendees will also learn about a fall 2022 writing workshop initiative from Redhawk Publications that will help veterans learn how to write about their military service for a proposed published anthology.

“We are a group of volunteer men and women dedicated to helping veterans and their families. We connect veterans to a variety of community resources in the areas of housing, health care, dental health, employment, and transportation, among others," said Ric Vandett, a veteran who is on the leadership team with the local Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans organization.

"We believe no one who has served our country should be needy or homeless.”

Some veterans return home with "continuing echoes" post-service that prevent them from successfully navigating life out of the military. These vets may need additional resources that the Veterans Treatment Court provides.

Jared Weaver explains what the VTC does to help veterans having more complicated issues that hold them back. "Veterans Treatment Court is an alternative court to your regular criminal justice system," Weaver said. "Here individuals will receive extra help such as drug rehabilitation, housing assistance, financial assistance, and assistance with getting connected with the VA. We are finding that many veterans are leaving the service with ‘unseen wounds’ such as PTSD, military sexual trauma, and other issues that are not allowing them to get a proper footing in the community when they transition from active duty. This, in turn, puts a lot of strain on the veteran, and many turn to drugs and alcohol to cope with these issues. Our court is an alternative court that meets bi-weekly to give these individuals the structure and connections needed to get back on track.”

In addition to learning about local veteran resources, the workshop will discuss a fall veterans writers workshop.

“If there is interest among veteran participants to organize a writing group which helps put words on paper about their military service, Redhawk Publications is here to help,” says Redhawk Publications publisher Robert Canipe. “We have successfully created writers workshops for other local organizations, and the participants have found that the writing process serves as a cathartic exercise. Writing can be healing. We look forward to getting such a project off the ground for any interested local veterans are interested.”

For additional information contact: pthompson994@cvcc.edu .