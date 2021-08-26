Workshop may help with COVID-related grief

NEWTON — The restrictions associated with COVID-19 are complicating the grief process, often resulting in isolation for both dying patients and their loved ones. Not being with a loved one in their time of need, or not having the chance to say goodbye makes grieving their death much more difficult.

Those who have suffered a loss due to COVID-19 are invited to join Carolina Caring for Grief 101 — a time of sharing with others who are on a similar journey. This workshop will meet on Thursday, Sept. 9, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Carolina Caring, located at 3975 Robinson Road in Newton. Masks are required to attend this group. Registration is also required and space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health-care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.