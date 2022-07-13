Workforce development director named by WPCOG

HICKORY — The Western Piedmont Council of Governments (WPCOG) announced the hiring of Charity Patterson Hamber as the new workforce development director.

A resident of Lenoir, Hamber comes to the WPCOG from the NC Department of Commerce, where she worked for seven years in several capacities, including Career Advisor and Business Consultant, Assistant Career Center Manager, Career Center Manager, and most recently as the NCWorks Career Center Manager/Operator for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga, and Wilkes counties.

Hamber will begin work at the WPCOG on July 25.

The Western Piedmont Workforce Development Board provides planning, technical assistance, and implementation of employment and training activities as required by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) for the local area, as well as providing oversight, coordination, and guidance of the local NCWorks Career Centers.

Additionally, the Workforce Development Department promotes and develops partnerships and linkages with workforce resource agencies and institutions to sustain coordinated approaches to developing workforce program design and delivery systems.

"It is an honor to be joining the Western Piedmont Council of Governments as the director of the Workforce Development Board," Hamber said. "The opportunity to collaborate with other advocates to strengthen our workforce and make a difference in our community is why I chose the career path of a public servant. To say that I am excited to get to work is an understatement. I'm ready."

Anthony W. Starr, WPCOG Executive Director, said, "We are excited that Ms. Hamber is joining our WPCOG team. Her experience and leadership abilities really stood out and will benefit the communities throughout our region. I look forward to her leadership of workforce issues and services. We all know how important workforce development is for our economic prosperity, and she will help our region succeed."

The WPCOG Policy Board serves as the governing board for an agency with 67 professionals. The WPCOG is a regional governmental agency governed by and serving the 28 local governments in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba counties. The WPCOG provides a range of services to local governments and residents throughout the region. Those services, departments, and programs include administrative and human resources services to local governments, Area Agency on Aging, Community & Economic Development, Community & Regional Planning, financial administration for local governments, Regional Public Housing Authority, Workforce Development Board, and many other programs.