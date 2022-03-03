Workers to remove arches this weekend; N.C. Highway 127 to close for work

The Hickory City Walk arches will be removed this weekend, two weeks after the 40-ton structure collapsed onto the Main Avenue bridge.

The city of Hickory announced N.C. 127 between First Avenue NE and First Avenue SE will be closed between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday while the fallen structure is taken off the bridge.

Contractors for the City Walk project will be responsible for the removal, the city said. Neill Grading & Construction Co. is the general contractor for the project. The arches were a featured component of the City Walk.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is responsible for the Main Avenue bridge. The agency will inspect the Main Avenue and City Walk pedestrian bridges for safety, the city announced.

The Main Avenue bridge will reopen after the NCDOT has deemed it safe. Part of the bridge siding was knocked off when the arches fell.

The pedestrian bridge will be closed until the city can make some necessary repairs, including replacement of damaged handrails.

Mayor Hank Guess indicated last month it may be some time before the pedestrian bridge is open because of the time it could take to bring in new handrail sections.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.