NC HIGHWAY 16

Workers to install pavement markers on N.C. Hwy 16; markers meant to improve visibility at night

120622-hdr-news-nc16-p1

Traffic flows on the new section of N.C. 16 looking north toward Newton. Starting Tuesday, an North Carolina Department of Transportation contractor is scheduled to begin placing pavement markers to provide better visibility at night. 

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

A contractor for the North Carolina Department of Transportation is scheduled to install pavement lane markers on N.C. 16 to improve traveling conditions at night.

NCDOT spokesman Jonathan Rand said the workers were set to start work Tuesday, working from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily until the process is complete. He did not say how long that might take.

He said workers will not need to close the entire highway during the work and will instead close one lane at a time, as needed.

The NCDOT had received complaints about the visibility problems on the highway at night, Rand said. He attributed the delay in installing the pavement markers to supply shortages.

"The raised snow-plowable pavement markers when installed will provide better delineation of the lanes during nighttime driving,” Rand said. “Safety is our No. 1 priority, so as always, we appreciate the public concern and will hopefully be able to improve the area soon."

The five-year, $45 million expansion of N.C. 16 was completed a few months ago, after delays brought about by factors such as bad weather and supply chain hurdles.

 

