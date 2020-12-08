Workers to clear debris in Glenn Hilton Park this week

As of Monday, there was still some debris in the parking lot of Glenn Hilton Park, and the lower part of the park was closed to traffic.

However, the city is expecting that crews will be out to pick up debris this week and work in the lower part of the park now that the water level has fallen, Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said.

“The debris has not been removed yet due to crews and equipment being utilized to clean up residential storm damage and debris throughout the city,” Killian said. “The roadway has not been opened up due to lake levels not allowing pipe to drain and continual rain events."

Killian said the cost of the cleanup at Glenn Hilton will be in the neighborhood of $1,500.

Glenn Hilton was not the only park to require cleanup or repairs following the November storms.

Henry Fork River Park was damaged and while the park is partially open, the city is estimating that all repairs will not be completed until spring 2021.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

