Workers remove arches from bridges two weeks after collapse; N.C. Highway 127 reopens

“I think it’s too soon right now,” Guess said. “I would like to see us focus on the projects that we already have underway. I do think that eventually we will do something. I don’t know what that something might be.”

There also are the questions of what caused the arch collapse and if the cause will be publicly revealed.

Speaking to the Hickory City Council on Tuesday, City Manager Warren Wood said the city will not be conducting its own investigation into the matter based on the advice of the city’s insurer.

He said other parties were generating their own reports; it was not clear if city leaders would be able to see those reports.

Citing the involvement of various conflicting parties, Wood also said the city would be limiting new statements and informational updates about the arches going forward.

Speaking on Saturday, Guess said he agreed with the position Wood laid out at the meeting.

“He’s exactly correct,” Guess said, adding: “We’re going to stay in our lane and we’re going to take advice from the insurance companies and the attorneys as far as what we do going forward.”

When asked about the chances of Hickory residents learning about the cause, Guess said: “I think that we will continue to take the advice of our insurance agents and our attorneys regarding that.”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

