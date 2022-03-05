Workers remove arches from bridges two weeks after collapse; N.C. Highway 127 reopens

The remnants of the Hickory City Walk arches have been removed from the Main Avenue and City Walk pedestrian bridges two weeks after the 40-ton structure collapsed.
Workers, most of whom appeared to be employees of the D.H. Griffin demolition company, used chainsaws and a crane to move the damaged beams from the road piece by piece.
The work began shortly after 6 p.m. Friday. By noon Saturday, only one truckload of beams was left to be taken from the site. N.C. Highway 127, originally scheduled to be closed through Monday morning, was open by Saturday afternoon.
The N.C. Department of Transportation will be inspecting both the Main Avenue and City Walk pedestrian bridges.
The arches damaged part of the siding to the Main Avenue bridge; workers installed a piece of metal as a reinforcement on Saturday.
The removal of the arches brings an end to a year-long process that has included moments of celebration and setback.
The arches were the largest and most prominent feature of the City Walk, the enhanced walking and biking sidewalk connecting downtown Hickory to Lenoir-Rhyne University.
The $750,000 arches alone made up about 5% of the City Walk contract awarded to Neill Grading & Construction Co.
Workers installed the first set of arches almost exactly one year ago. The process hit a snag in April 2021 when the workers heard an unusual noise, later identified as a splintering of part of the wood.
By July, the second arch was erected after a repair involving adhesive and screws. Neither the city nor any other entity involved in the project identified the adhesive that was used, but at one point the manufacturer suggested Gorilla Glue.
The two arches stood together for about seven months. They were up long enough to be the centerpiece of a ceremony in December officially opening and dedicating the City Walk, a ceremony that ended with the lighting of the arches.
The removal of the arches signifies the end of one phase in the aftermath of the collapse. City leaders are focused on getting reimbursement through the warranty on the arches. The city has retained the services of the Charlotte law firm of Rosenwood, Rose & Litwak.
Additionally, many questions regarding the collapse and what happens next have yet to be answered.
There’s the matter of what, if anything, will replace the arches.
Mayor Hank Guess addressed that subject on Saturday while at the arch site checking the progress of their removal.
“I think it’s too soon right now,” Guess said. “I would like to see us focus on the projects that we already have underway. I do think that eventually we will do something. I don’t know what that something might be.”
There also are the questions of what caused the arch collapse and if the cause will be publicly revealed.
Speaking to the Hickory City Council on Tuesday, City Manager Warren Wood said the city will not be conducting its own investigation into the matter based on the advice of the city’s insurer.
He said other parties were generating their own reports; it was not clear if city leaders would be able to see those reports.
Citing the involvement of various conflicting parties, Wood also said the city would be limiting new statements and informational updates about the arches going forward.
Speaking on Saturday, Guess said he agreed with the position Wood laid out at the meeting.
“He’s exactly correct,” Guess said, adding: “We’re going to stay in our lane and we’re going to take advice from the insurance companies and the attorneys as far as what we do going forward.”
When asked about the chances of Hickory residents learning about the cause, Guess said: “I think that we will continue to take the advice of our insurance agents and our attorneys regarding that.”
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.