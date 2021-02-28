 Skip to main content
Workers assemble arches for pedestrian bridge in Hickory
Workers assemble arches for pedestrian bridge in Hickory

022821-hdr-news-archways-p2

Workers inspect the archways that will go above the pedestrian bridge over N.C. 127.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

Workers have started assembling the wooden arches that will be part of the pedestrian bridge being constructed over N.C. 127.

Rain has caused delays in the placement of the arches. Even though they have not been placed, part of the arch is visible over N.C. 127.

“Pending appropriate weather, the arches will be lifted and permanently placed once the beams have been assembled,” said Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian. “We still do not have a date for that to happen yet. The subcontractor is just assembling the pieces.”

The bridge is part of the City Walk, the walking and biking path from Lenoir-Rhyne University and downtown that is being funded through a $40 million bond approved by voters in 2014.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

