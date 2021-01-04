Work on Alexander County roads closed by storm to continue

Repairs on several roads in Alexander County damaged by flooding in November could begin as soon as this week.
The remnants of Tropical Storm Eta dropped as much as 10 inches of rain on some sections of the county on Nov. 12 washing out roads and bridges while claiming the lives of six people. Costs to make the repairs and replacements are estimated at $5.7 million.
The pipe replacement at Smith Grove Church Road is scheduled to start Monday while work on Rocky Springs Road and Macedonia Church Road could proceed as early as Jan. 5, according to information from the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Pre-bid meetings for pipe replacements on Lackey Mountain Road, Rocky Face Church Road and Jud Smith Road are scheduled for Thursday.
Some projects will take a while to complete. A contract has been awarded for replacement of the caved-in bridge on Cheatham Ford Road but the new bridge is not expected to be ready until December 2021.
Contracts have been awarded for pipe replacements on Sulphur Springs Road, Berea Church Quincy Road, Hopewell Church Road, Sloan Road and 7858 Cheatham Ford Road but no timeline has been given for the work.
Discussions over how to work around utilities to replace a pipe on Old Wilkesboro Road are ongoing and no time frame has been given for the reopening of that road.
Liledoun Road, which has been closed from storm damage caused in June 2019, is also expected to reopen in early January.
The reopened portion will be stone until the road can be paved. The road is expected to be paved as late as March but it could happen before that depending on the weather.
Millersville Road near the intersections with N.C. 16 and Nester Road reopened in December.
