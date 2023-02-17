Workers with Dane Construction were adding to the decking of the newly installed pedestrian bridge over U.S. 321 on Thursday.

The frame of the 182-foot-long, 80-ton bridge was placed a month ago. The bridge is part of the Aviation Walk, a walkway for pedestrians and cyclists that will run over U.S. 321 and past L.P. Frans Stadium and the Hickory Regional Airport.

The bridge, along with the rest of the walkway, is expected to open later this year.