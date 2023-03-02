An artist began work on a new mural in downtown Newton on Wednesday.

The Newton Public Art Commission hired Osiris Rain to create a vibrant barn-quilt-inspired mural which will feature abstract concepts and natural forms, Newton Communications and Marketing Director Alex Frick said in a news release.

The mural will serve as a backdrop for the recently revitalized Yount Park in Newton.

On Friday, 3 Little Birds Corks & More will host a meet-and-greet with artist Rain at 6 p.m. The wine shop is located at 19 North College Ave., Frick said.

On March 11, an event is scheduled for Yount Park to celebrate the new mural. The event will include a meet-and-greet with Rain, games and community art projects. An exhibit will be set up to explain the symbolism of the mural, Frick said.

Liam Thomas Bailey will be playing live music. Pooter Pop Kettle Corn and the Caribbean Sandwich and Pinchos food truck will be serving customers during the celebration, Frick said.

Yount Park is located at 33 East A St., at the corner of East A Street and College Avenue, Frick said.