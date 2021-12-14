Work begins on Catawba County EMS base in Newton

Work has started on Catawba County’s new emergency medical services base in Newton.

The new EMS base at East O Street and Southwest Boulevard will replace the current base that is just across the street from the new location.

Construction of the new base is expected to cost about $3 million. The base will be about 6,000 square feet, nearly double the current base. The building will have three bays for ambulances, the county said.

The foundation of the new base was already in place when the county held a ceremonial groundbreaking Monday morning. In a brisk morning chill, the Catawba County Board of Commissioners spoke a few words and shoveled dirt with a group of EMS workers and contractors.

The base is the first of three new EMS bases planned in Catawba County. The county also plans to replace the Hickory and St. Stephens bases in the near future.

