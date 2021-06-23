Wooden cutting boards to be focus of presentation

HICKORY — A presentation on making wooden cutting boards will highlight the program on Saturday at the Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club meeting. The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop, 856 21st St. Drive SE, Hickory. Meetings are open to the public.

Phillip Cooper, board member, club secretary, and club website manager, through discussion and demonstration, will cover many aspects of making cutting boards, including various types of cutting boards, assembly techniques, materials, maintenance, and finishes. Cooper is an accomplished woodworker, selling many projects through his website, and also doing custom work as requested. The program should be a good learning experience for beginners as well as advanced woodworkers.

Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed woodworking projects to present in the show-and-tell portion of the program. All will have an opportunity to offer comments and ask questions about presentations, items shown, and other topics. Members are encouraged to donate items such as tools and wood for raffle prizes at the meeting.