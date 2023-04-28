HICKORY — Western Piedmont Woodcrafters announced the winners of their annual woodcrafting contest. Club member votes determined winners. The club awarded prizes of $50 for first, $30 for second, and $20 for third place, in both the advanced and the novice/intermediate skill groups.

In the advanced group, Walt Liggett won first place with a Maloof-inspired rocking chair, Patrick Fullwood was second with a bird house, and Juanita McGalliard was third with an intarsia draft horse.

In the novice/intermediate group, Dianna Clark was first with a router-cut bowl, Bob Singletary was second with a wooden hand plane, and Jerry Clark was third with an intarsia dog. The club website, wpwoodcrafters.com, shows contest photos.

The Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club consists of about 70 Hickory-area woodworkers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. The club usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop in Hickory. The exceptions are its annual offsite picnic, the October Klingspor’s Woodworking Extravaganza, and a combined November/December meeting.

For more information, call 828-855-4941.