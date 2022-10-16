Woodcrafters club announces contest winners

HICKORY — Western Piedmont Woodcrafters announced the winners of their annual woodcrafting contest. Club member votes determined winners. The club awarded prizes of $50 for first, $30 for second, and $20 for third place, in both the advanced and the novice/intermediate skill groups.

In the advanced group, Patrick Fullwood won first place with a table, Juanita McGalliard was second with an intarsia turkey and Charlie Brown was third with a poker box.

In the novice/intermediate group, Norman Hilmer was first with a water wheel house, Jerry Clark was second with an intarsia frog, and Bob Singletary was third with a bowsaw.

The Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club consists of about 70 Hickory-area woodworkers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. The club usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop in Hickory. The exceptions are the annual offsite picnic, the October Klingspor’s Woodworking Extravaganza, and a combined November/December meeting.

For more information, call 828-855-4941.