HICKORY — The Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club's Feb. 25 meeting will feature a presentation on types of woodcarving, tools used, and basic woodcarving skills. The club will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop, 856 21st St. Drive SE, Hickory. Meetings are open to the public.

Alvin Woody, a self-proclaimed “whittler” from an early age, will give the presentation. Woody is a retired pharmacist/wellness consultant who lives in Taylorsville. He is a member of Piedmont Woodcarving Club of Statesville, and current president of Catawba Valley Woodcarving Club of Hickory. He carves weekly with the group at the Alexander County Senior Center. For the past 10 years he has been active in many craft fairs and artisan centers in the surrounding counties and enjoys sharing his woodcarving experience and skills with others.

Members and visitors should also enjoy the portion of the program in which members and guests show and discuss their completed woodworking projects. All will have an opportunity to offer comments and ask questions about presentations, items shown, and other topics.

The meeting will include a raffle of items funded by the club and donated items.

The club consists of about 70 Hickory-area woodworkers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals.

The club usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop in Hickory. The exceptions are an annual offsite picnic, the October Klingspor’s Woodworking Extravaganza, and a combined November/December meeting.

For more information, call 828-855-4941.