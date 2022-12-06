Wood Carving Club names winners of competition

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Wood Carving Club announced the winners of its Competition and Show held recently during the Klingspor Extravaganza.
Sixty carvers entered 572 carvings across novice, intermediate and open divisions.
Also, 23 duck decoys made of canvas and wood were actually floated in water in a special competition for IWCA (International Wildfowl Carvers Association) points.
Winners are:
Category 35 – SWAP third, Eddie McCann, North Wilkesboro
Second, Gerry Shaw Morganton
First, Bert Myers, Durham
Best of Show Theme Novice ($25) Carol Adair, Clemmons
Best of Show Theme Intermediate ($50) Bob Ryan, Vilas
Best of Show Theme Open ($75) Jeff Bailey, Tazewell, Virginia
Third Best of Novice ($25), Terence Faries, Murphy
Second Best of Novice ($50), Ryan Rhodes, Willow Springs
First Best of Novice ($75), Al Gaskill, Huntersville
Third Best of Intermediate ($75), Tim Huffman, Connelly Springs
Second Best of Intermediate ($100), Jeff Zohn, Mooresville
First Best of Intermediate ($125), Beth Parham, Hickory
Third Best of Open ($150) - Darlene Tarlton, Taylorsville. NC
Second Best of Open ($250) -Sean Brenner, Charlotte, NC
First Best of Open ($350), Darlene Tarlton, Taylorsville
Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop Best of Show ($500) Jeff Bailey, Tazewell, Virginia
IWCA Canvas Decoy Championship
Third Best of Show ($50) Mike Yount, Granite Falls
Second Best of Show ($100) Charles Holloman, Kinston
First Best of Show ($200) Michael Braden, New Jersey
Youth age 11 and younger, Rowdy Tarlton, first place, Taylorsville
Youth age 12 to 14, Evan Stantaniello first place, Waxhaw