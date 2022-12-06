Wood Carving Club names winners of competition

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Wood Carving Club announced the winners of its Competition and Show held recently during the Klingspor Extravaganza.

Sixty carvers entered 572 carvings across novice, intermediate and open divisions.

Also, 23 duck decoys made of canvas and wood were actually floated in water in a special competition for IWCA (International Wildfowl Carvers Association) points.

Winners are:

Category 35 – SWAP third, Eddie McCann, North Wilkesboro

Second, Gerry Shaw Morganton

First, Bert Myers, Durham

Best of Show Theme Novice ($25) Carol Adair, Clemmons

Best of Show Theme Intermediate ($50) Bob Ryan, Vilas

Best of Show Theme Open ($75) Jeff Bailey, Tazewell, Virginia

Third Best of Novice ($25), Terence Faries, Murphy

Second Best of Novice ($50), Ryan Rhodes, Willow Springs

First Best of Novice ($75), Al Gaskill, Huntersville

Third Best of Intermediate ($75), Tim Huffman, Connelly Springs

Second Best of Intermediate ($100), Jeff Zohn, Mooresville

First Best of Intermediate ($125), Beth Parham, Hickory

Third Best of Open ($150) - Darlene Tarlton, Taylorsville. NC

Second Best of Open ($250) -Sean Brenner, Charlotte, NC

First Best of Open ($350), Darlene Tarlton, Taylorsville

Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop Best of Show ($500) Jeff Bailey, Tazewell, Virginia

IWCA Canvas Decoy Championship

Third Best of Show ($50) Mike Yount, Granite Falls

Second Best of Show ($100) Charles Holloman, Kinston

First Best of Show ($200) Michael Braden, New Jersey

Youth age 11 and younger, Rowdy Tarlton, first place, Taylorsville

Youth age 12 to 14, Evan Stantaniello first place, Waxhaw