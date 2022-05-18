Wood Carvers Club changes meeting day, time

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Wood Carvers Club will be meeting on a new day and time. All monthly meetings will now be on the third Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop at 856 21st Street Drive SE (Sweetwater Road) Hickory. The May meeting will be May 21 at 1 p.m.

Meetings are open to the public and to anyone interested in wood carving. Youths (under 18) must be accompanied by an adult. The minimum age is 14. The meeting will follow COVID protocols, and members and guests are encouraged to wear masks.

For the May project participants will carve the honeybee, from the Wood Carvers Illustrated Spring 1994 edition. Bring your gloves and carving knives, especially a sharp roughing knife to get through the outer shell of the ball.

Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed woodcarving projects to present in the show-and-tell portion of the program. Members are encouraged to donate items such as tools and wood for raffle prizes at the meeting.

The club consists of about 40 Hickory-area woodcarvers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals.