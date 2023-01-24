Women's roles in fight for civil rights to be discussed

HICKORY — Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will be the setting for Hidden History: The Erasure of Women’s Role in the Civil Rights Movement.

Come to the library on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 2 p.m. as participants explore the hidden history of women’s roles during the Civil Rights Movement.

Most have heard of Rosa Parks and Coretta Scott King, but many don’t realize that women played leading roles in promoting the fight for civil rights. Women like Septima Clark created programs to educate and empower African Americans. Dorothy Height helped organize the 1963 March on Washington as well as creating grassroots organizations to bring communities together to foster change and acceptance.

This program is presented in collaboration with Hickory Community Theatre and is intended to provide a deeper understanding of the historical issues serving as the backdrop for Tori Sampson’s play "Cadillac Crew."

"Cadillac Crew" will be presented at Hickory Community Theatre’s Jeffers Theatre from Feb. 17 through March 4. Tickets for this Hickory Community Theatre production are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. Tickets may be purchased online at https://www.hickorytheatre.org/memphis or by calling 828-328-2283.

Registration is not required for the Feb. 4 event at the library. For more information call 828-304-0500 or visit us online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.