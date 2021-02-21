Women's Resource Center plans May fundraiser

HICKORY — Women’s Resource Center will host Art in the Park on Saturday, May 22, and is seeking sponsors and participating artists.

This inaugural fundraising event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Ivey Arboretum/Sally Fox Park in Hickory, where the Women’s Resource Center House is located.

Art in the Park was originally set for May 30, 2020, and was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This event will serve as Women’s Resource Center’s signature fundraising event for 2021.

Michelle Morgan, executive director, said, “We believe that hosting a spacious outdoor event is the best option to keep everyone safe, and we are hopeful that most folks will have received their coronavirus vaccine by the date of the event. Artists will be safely spread out, and social distancing and face-covering guidelines will also be followed. Guests will enjoy local art, a silent auction, food trucks, live music and more."

Women’s Resource Center advocates for the personal empowerment and economic self-sufficiency of women and families regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, or orientation. WRC was established more than 30 years ago and is committed to serving women in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties.

For more information on the programs and services provided by Women’s Resource Center, to become a participating artist for Art in the Park, or to learn about becoming a sponsor for Art in the Park call 828-322-6333 or visit their website at www.wrchickory.org.