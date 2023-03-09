HICKORY — Women’s Resource Center will host its third annual Art in the Park event on Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Ivey Arboretum/Sally Fox Park in Hickory where the Women’s Resource Center is located.

Last year’s event was a success with hundreds of folks coming out to support Women's Resource Center and local artisans. Through the generosity of WRC’s sponsors and monies brought in from the silent auction, WRC raised over $25,000 to help women in the community with last year’s event.

Admission is free, and guests will enjoy local art, a silent auction, food trucks, and live music. There will also be activities for children led by staff from the Hickory Museum of Art.

“We have 40 talented local artists registered for this year’s Art in the Park,” says WRC Executive Director Michelle Morgan. As a perk, the first 25 artists who registered will receive a tent and a table to use at the event. This was made possible, in part, through a grant from the United Arts Council of Catawba County’s Community Cultural Fund. We are so grateful to have their support for our event again this year.”

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy this fun family event.

Sponsorships for the event are still available. If interested contact Morgan at 828-322-6333 or director@wrchickory.org for more information.