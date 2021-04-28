Women's Resource Center plans 'Art in the Park' event

HICKORY — Women’s Resource Center will host its inaugural “Art in the Park” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, in the Ivey Arboretum/Sally Fox Park in Hickory where the Women’s Resource Center house is located.

Admission is free, and guests will enjoy local art, a silent auction, food trucks, live music and more. More than 30 local artists are participating. Artists will be safely spread out, and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Tents and tables are being provided for the artists through a grant from the United Arts Council of Catawba County’s Grassroots Arts Program.

“We believe that hosting a spacious outdoor event is still the best option to keep everyone safe, and we are hopeful that most folks will have received their coronavirus vaccine by the date of the event,” says WRC Executive Director Michelle Morgan.

The event was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and WRC has named this year’s Art in the Park as its signature fundraising event for 2021. “We are so excited to finally be able to host this event,” says Morgan. “I know we are all so ready to get out and do something fun! Come out and spend the day enjoying local art and support women in our community. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy Art in the Park with us.”