Women's Center aims to improve births, especially for at-risk mothers

In Catawba County, about one in 10 babies is born too soon.
The pre-term births are a risk to the child’s health. The 9% of babies in the county born with a low birth weight are also at risk, Catawba Women’s Center midwife Carrie Morrow said.
A new program through the women’s center is aimed at lowering those numbers. CenteringPregnancy is a nationwide practice that brings groups of women together to receive medical care and support as they go through pregnancy. The practice is aimed at reducing the rate of premature births and decreasing the number of babies born at a low birth weight.
The practice is specifically aimed to help women of color, who historically face higher rates of child mortality, early births and low birth weights, Morrow said.
Catawba Women’s Center is starting its first group of women in the CenteringPregnancy program in January. The practice plans to move nearly all of its midwife patients into the program over the coming year, Morrow said. About 15% of the practice’s midwife patients are Black, about 5% are Latino and 7% are Asian, she said.
The practice received a grant from United Healthcare to start the first two years of the program.
The program brings eight to 10 women together who have due dates within six weeks of one another, Morrow said. They meet monthly in a group, then every other week as their due date nears. It’s a total of 10 meetings with providers there to teach them about birth, child care and to answer questions. “They’re getting more education and more time with their provider,” Morrow said. “We’re excited about it.”
Instead of spending about two or three hours with their provider over the course of short visits during their pregnancy, women get to spend nearly 10 hours with their provider through CenteringPregnancy.
Women in the program learn how to take care of themselves, Morrow said. At each meeting, they take their own blood pressure, weigh and measure the baby. The women track the numbers in a journal, Morrow said.
“It’s about involving the patients in their own care, and for parents that need this, that’s so important to learn that self-care and responsibility,” Morrow said. “It’s empowering.”
Participants are also encouraged to bring along a partner or support person to every meeting. Peer support and education are the most crucial aspects of the program, which is proven to lower the rate of pre-term births and babies with low birth weights, Morrow said.
The CenteringPregnancy preterm birth rate is about 7%, while the national rate is 10%. About 6.4% of babies in the CenteringPregnancy program are born at a low weight, while nationwide that number is 8%.
Morrow hopes to see those positive effects within the Catawba Women’s Center practice, as well.
The program is also proven to eliminate one newborn intensive care unit stay for every 30 patients. Eliminating an NICU visit for a low-income family can be a weight lifted, Morrow said. “Having a preterm baby in the NICU is a huge strain on families,” she said. “They can be there weeks on end and it’s racking up a bill. They’re not necessarily able to work, or they’re cutting down hours, or sacrificing time they can spend with the baby to work.”