Women's Center aims to improve births, especially for at-risk mothers

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Instead of spending about two or three hours with their provider over the course of short visits during their pregnancy, women get to spend nearly 10 hours with their provider through CenteringPregnancy.

Women in the program learn how to take care of themselves, Morrow said. At each meeting, they take their own blood pressure, weigh and measure the baby. The women track the numbers in a journal, Morrow said.

“It’s about involving the patients in their own care, and for parents that need this, that’s so important to learn that self-care and responsibility,” Morrow said. “It’s empowering.”

Participants are also encouraged to bring along a partner or support person to every meeting. Peer support and education are the most crucial aspects of the program, which is proven to lower the rate of pre-term births and babies with low birth weights, Morrow said.

The CenteringPregnancy preterm birth rate is about 7%, while the national rate is 10%. About 6.4% of babies in the CenteringPregnancy program are born at a low weight, while nationwide that number is 8%.

Morrow hopes to see those positive effects within the Catawba Women’s Center practice, as well.