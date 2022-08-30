Women sworn in as volunteer child advocates

NEWTON — Two Guardian ad Litem volunteer child advocates recently took an oath to “faithfully protect and promote the best interest” of children they will be assigned to represent.

Mitzi Cunningham and Heather Stevenson were sworn in by Clifton H. Smith, District 25 Juvenile Court Judge.

A Guardian ad Litem volunteer child advocate is a trained community volunteer who is appointed by a district court judge to investigate and determine the needs of abused and neglected children petitioned into the court system by the Department of Social Services. Each volunteer teams with a Guardian ad Litem attorney advocate and is supported by a program supervisor.

Each Guardian ad Litem volunteer child advocate upholds responsibilities such as empowering the voices of children to ensure their wishes are heard in court. Volunteer child advocates serve on a case until a safe permanent home is achieved for the child.

Anyone over the age of 18 with a sincere concern for the well-being of children is eligible to submit an application to become a volunteer child advocate.

Prospective volunteers complete a written application, provide three references and submit to a criminal background check. Each volunteer completes training before being appointed to a case.

With no specific requirements for education or experience current volunteers represent a variety of backgrounds. Many volunteers work or attend school full-time, while others are retired.

Anyone interested in becoming a Guardian Ad Litem volunteer or wanting more information can contact Sydney Smith at 828-466-6121 extension 2, or visit www.volunteerforGAL.org.

The next training for new Guardian ad Litem volunteers starts Sept. 13.