Women’s Resource Center receives $10,000 grant

HICKORY — Women’s Resource Center has received a grant for $10,000 from the Corning Incorporated Foundation in New York.
Women’s Resource Center, a local nonprofit that advocates for the personal empowerment and economic self-sufficiency of women and families, has served the greater Hickory area for more than 30 years. WRC is a welcome center and a safety net for women in Catawba, Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties. The center provides resources and referrals, goal planning, free counseling, emergency pantry products, support groups, and programs that contribute to the personal empowerment and enrichment of women.
Women’s Resource Center will use the grant to design a new website that is mobile device friendly, and to establish Womenade, a program that provides one-time emergency grants to women in need.
“A website is often the first impression you give potential clients," said WRC Executive Director Michelle Morgan. “Our current website is over 10 years old and doesn’t format well with mobile devices, which is crucial in this era of the smartphone. As we plan for the future of Women’s Resource Center, we believe a new website is a crucial component in achieving our goals for growing the center. We are so grateful that The Corning Incorporated Foundation recognizes the impact an updated website will have on our ability to build capacity for the future of Women’s Resource Center.”
The new Womenade program will provide financial assistance through one-time grants of up to $500.. The purpose of this program is to help women who are otherwise self-sufficient and are experiencing temporary or unexpected financial hardships overcome this obstacle and move forward in their lives. Women seeking assistance through the Womenade program will be required to fill out an application, and provide proof of their situation, as well as references. Aid is not intended to be a long-term solution, only to fulfil a short-term need that will provide increased opportunity for future stability and/or make a real difference in someone’s life.
For more information regarding the Womenade program (beginning September 2020) or any of the other programs and services provided by Women’s Resource Center, call 828-322-6333 or visit www.wrchickory.org.
