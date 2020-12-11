 Skip to main content
Woman saved family from fire
A woman rescued her children from a fire in Claremont last week, according to the Claremont Fire Department.

Late Friday, Dec. 4, around 11 p.m., the woman’s oldest son woke to smoke in their house and the smoke alarm going off, Fire Chief Bart Travis said.

The son woke his mother and they ran outside, Travis said. A neighbor to the Carpenter Road duplex came out to help. The mother and the neighbor ran back inside to rescue her two other children, Travis said.

“When we got there there was fire coming out of several different windows and all occupants were out,” he said.

The two were lucky they weren’t hurt running back into the fire, Travis said.

The fire started in the kitchen, Travis said. It likely started from a stove burner left on, he said.

With the family asleep, a lot of combustible things in the kitchen and the building being older, the fire easily grew, Travis said. The roof ended up partially collapsed and the building was totaled.

