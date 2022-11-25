Woman charged with murder in death of 4-year-old

NEWTON — Chelsea Crompton has been charged with murder in the death of 4-year-old Hazel Lidey, according to a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

Crompton, a girlfriend of Lidey’s father, was apprehended without incident at the residence of a family member in Madison County and is presently incarcerated in the Catawba County Detention Facility, according to the news release.

Crompton is being held under no bond and has a first appearance on Monday in Catawba County District Court, the news release said.

“Our communities have been shocked by the senseless violence that caused Hazel’s death," Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown was quoted saying in the news release.

"We mourn with the Lidey family as they grieve the loss of their child. Justice for Hazel.”

On Thursday, Nov. 17, at approximately 2:12 p.m. Sheriff’s Deputies and Catawba County EMS responded to a residence on Hill Haven Drive in Vale following a report that a 4-year-old female child was unresponsive at that location, according to an earlier news release from the Sheriff's Office.

The child was transported to an area hospital where she remained until passing away early Sunday morning, that release said.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division initiated an investigation into the matter.