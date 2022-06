HILDEBRAN — Bobbie Honeycutt of Hildebran was recently honored at a party celebrating her 90th birthday.

The event was held at Mt. Hebron Lutheran Church in Hildebran, which she began attending in 1940, and became a member in 1954.

Bobbie was born in Cooksville in 1932, and has lived in Hildebran for 88 years.

She is pictured here with her sister, Eva Abernathy, who is 95.