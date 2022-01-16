Witty, caring and kind: Moehlmann set an example of how to live respectfully

Though it was a raw, cold day, many people from far and wide congregated at Conover City Cemetery to honor the life John had led and support his loved ones. The same was true at the other services I attended the past many months. People gathered. They were soft spoken. They were courteous and considerate. Their presence was comforting to those who were grieving.

Our practice of coming together when someone dies demonstrates our compassion, our ability to put someone else first, to put on hold whatever is going on in our lives in order to be there for others. Why is it we can’t do that all the time? Does it take a person’s death to be respectful?

What I’ve seen over the years of my life is a fading of kindness and an increase in self-importance. Living day-to-day lives among self-important people is exhausting and depressing. Their opinions matter most, their driving habits put others at risk, their behavior in restaurants and grocery stores spoils the experience, and maybe most worrisome of all, their children follow their examples.