Witty, caring and kind: Moehlmann set an example of how to live respectfully

I think I’m getting to an age that affords me the ability to share what I hope are wise observations, particularly with younger people or maybe with older ones who are taking longer to grow up. The reason I feel spurred to action is my recent attendance at a loved one’s funeral service. It was the latest in a series of services in the past couple of years, mostly parents of friends and relatives.
The recent one was for my husband’s uncle and godfather, John Moehlmann. He grew up in Conover but lived much of his life in High Point, where he was a professor of English at High Point College (now University). John was many things: witty, intelligent, and curious, superb storyteller, skilled woodworker, and beloved father and grandfather.
Above all, though, John was respectful of his fellow humans. Should someone have a differing opinion concerning politics, for example, he listened courteously, always giving me the impression that he was paying quiet attention not only out of respect but also because he’d realized the rewards of listening: knowledge, an increased probability that the person would, in turn, listen patiently to him, and the maintenance of the relationship.
John was the sort of person one easily liked, someone who, though his opinions on topics might differ, believed that views and attitudes were not more important than the people expressing them.
He wasn’t immune to desiring the occasional last laugh, however. He enjoyed a whopper of a hee-haw at my expense one Christmas. The family had decided to draw names that year. We each added a written list of our wishes to a pile, plucked a name from another pile, and then surreptitiously retrieved that person’s list. I’d written “squirrel house” on my list. Let me explain why.
About a month prior to the name draw, I’d interviewed a woman who took in and cared for wounded and orphaned woodland creatures: birds, raccoons, possums, squirrels, and so forth. She had a variety of animals in her home and on her property. Some would recover and be freed; some would live out their lives fed, protected, and cared for by the woman. In the trees in her yard were what appeared to be large wooden bird condominiums. She said they were squirrel houses. Her recovering squirrels could enjoy life in them without having to go through the process of assembling leafy residences.
I really liked the squirrel houses, and I wanted one. I planned to affix it to a tree somewhere in my squirrel-filled yard and watch to see if any of the little nut eaters took a liking to it.
Christmas Day arrived. We gathered that evening to find out who’d drawn our names and receive our gifts. John had pulled my name. He gave me some of the items I’d included on my wish list and then presented me with a large gift bag filled with leaves and sticks. Wah wah wah whaaaaaaah
Though it was a raw, cold day, many people from far and wide congregated at Conover City Cemetery to honor the life John had led and support his loved ones. The same was true at the other services I attended the past many months. People gathered. They were soft spoken. They were courteous and considerate. Their presence was comforting to those who were grieving.
Our practice of coming together when someone dies demonstrates our compassion, our ability to put someone else first, to put on hold whatever is going on in our lives in order to be there for others. Why is it we can’t do that all the time? Does it take a person’s death to be respectful?
What I’ve seen over the years of my life is a fading of kindness and an increase in self-importance. Living day-to-day lives among self-important people is exhausting and depressing. Their opinions matter most, their driving habits put others at risk, their behavior in restaurants and grocery stores spoils the experience, and maybe most worrisome of all, their children follow their examples.
When I was a teacher, nothing bothered me more than a student or a group of students being cruel to a fellow student. Kids could be noisy, messy, and neglectful of homework, and I could still find reasons to love them. I had to dig really, really deep to find reasons not to dislike a mean boy or girl. Usually I’d remind myself of the student’s young age and the possibility that life wasn’t what it should be at home. Reasons aside, I wouldn’t let the behavior go unaddressed, which meant a battle. Teaching is not for the faint-hearted.
John was an educator, a professor of Shakespearean literature. Too bad the students I taught weren’t old enough to understand Shakespeare. I could have done some repair work on the hearts of my less pleasant boys and girls by having them read Shakespeare’s cruelty-permeated plays and then discuss them with me as many times as it took to get The Bard’s point across.
It’s a praiseworthy thing that we pause our lives when one of our own dies, that we think not of ourselves but of those who are suffering the loss. Does it take dying and death to quarry thoughtfulness?
John Moehlmann was a thoughtful man. And, he was a contented, happy man. May his gift to the living be the recognition that when one leads a life of consideration for others, one enjoys a cheerful existence — squirrel houses notwithstanding.
