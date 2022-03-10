Wittenburg Access boat ramps, parking lot reopen; other areas remain closed for construction

The boat ramps and parking lot at the Wittenburg Access have reopened, but other parts of the access remain closed as part of ongoing enhancement projects by Duke Energy and Alexander County.

Gary Herman, Alexander County public information officer, announced the reopening Wednesday.

While the boat ramp area is open, the parts of the access farther out on the peninsula will remain closed so Duke Energy can add amenities such as picnic shelters, tables, restrooms and a small beach with a dedicated space for swimming.

Parking lot improvements include paving and reconfiguration so that spots intended for vehicles hauling trailers are closer to the boat ramps.

In addition, Alexander County has put in a parking area that will serve a mile-long trail the county is developing at the access site.

The work is expected to continue throughout the year.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.