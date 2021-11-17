Wittenburg Access Area to close until 2022 to add new amenities and a nature trail

The Wittenburg Access Area on Lake Hickory in Bethlehem will temporarily close beginning Nov. 29 to allow for improvements to the recreational area, a news release from Alexander County said Wednesday.

The boat ramp will be closed at least through February 2022, with other parts of the access area closed until the end of 2022, the release said.

Alexander County signed a 40-year lease on the park with Duke Energy to provide additional recreation opportunities, and plans have been developed to add a variety of amenities, the release said. Duke Energy has plans for a swim beach, restrooms, picnic areas, additional parking, parking lot resurfacing and more.

Alexander County will create a 1-mile nature trail, along with an associated parking area, which is already completed.

“Our team plans to begin work on the parking lot area in late November,” Jennifer Bennett, Duke Energy’s water strategy and hydro licensing project manager, said in the release “This portion of the project, which includes parking lot reconfiguration, expansion and resurfacing, will require full site closure for about three months. The remainder of the project will last through 2022. We look forward to starting the upgrade of this popular lake access area in partnership with Alexander County.”