With ice, dangerous roads in store, school canceled Tuesday; winter storm possible Friday

Catawba County, which closed its parks Sunday due to the weather and its offices Monday for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, is opening its facilities and parks on a three-hour delay Tuesday. That's 11 a.m. for most offices and parks, Amy McCauley, communications and marketing director, said.

“The county does not make closure decisions lightly, as we strive to ensure citizens have access to needed services,” she said. “Closure decisions are based on safety for our residents, particularly in relation to road conditions.”

County emergency management officials made the decision based on road conditions and temperatures, she said.

Catawba County’s Seniors Morning Out and Meals on Wheels programs will not operate Tuesday, McCauley said.

StarMed Healthcare is planning to open its COVID-19 testing site at Catawba County Public Health at 11 a.m. Tuesday, she said.

The temperature is expected to reach the low 40s Tuesday, melting more snow, Powell said. The melted snow will likely freeze again Tuesday evening, making for another morning of potentially dangerous roads on Wednesday, he said.