With ice, dangerous roads in store, school canceled Tuesday; winter storm possible Friday

The Catawba Valley area can expect icy roads Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Later in the week, there is a chance of another winter storm.
Though temperatures stayed near freezing much of the day, the sun peeked out Monday to melt some of Sunday’s snow. That melt will likely freeze again Tuesday night, making for icy roads Tuesday morning, Scotty Powell, a Carolina Weather Group meteorologist, said.
Especially in the early hours of Tuesday, the roads will be dangerous, he said.
“A big concern is ice and slick spots for Tuesday morning,” he said.
With hazardous conditions in mind, Catawba Valley Community College is closed Tuesday, a release from the school says. Day and evening classes and activities are canceled.
Newton-Conover City Schools also announced it would be closed Tuesday with an optional remote workday for some staff members. Kid Connection will be closed, and all campuses are closed Tuesday to students and staff.
Catawba County Schools also canceled classes for Tuesday. Students will not have to make up the day.
Hickory Public Schools had a teacher workday scheduled for Tuesday with no students in school.
Catawba County, which closed its parks Sunday due to the weather and its offices Monday for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, is opening its facilities and parks on a three-hour delay Tuesday. That's 11 a.m. for most offices and parks, Amy McCauley, communications and marketing director, said.
“The county does not make closure decisions lightly, as we strive to ensure citizens have access to needed services,” she said. “Closure decisions are based on safety for our residents, particularly in relation to road conditions.”
County emergency management officials made the decision based on road conditions and temperatures, she said.
Catawba County’s Seniors Morning Out and Meals on Wheels programs will not operate Tuesday, McCauley said.
StarMed Healthcare is planning to open its COVID-19 testing site at Catawba County Public Health at 11 a.m. Tuesday, she said.
The temperature is expected to reach the low 40s Tuesday, melting more snow, Powell said. The melted snow will likely freeze again Tuesday evening, making for another morning of potentially dangerous roads on Wednesday, he said.
“(Monday into Tuesday) and Tuesday night into Wednesday there will definitely be some icy spots on roads,” Powell said. “Especially roads that don’t get treated or scraped and those shaded areas. It’s when you get on side streets and things like that I think there will be icy spots.”
A chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday is the next precipitation in sight for the area. If the temperature drops Wednesday night, it could turn to freezing rain or snow, Powell said.
He’s also keeping his eye on a possible winter storm Friday and Saturday
“There are way more questions than there are answers right now,” Powell said. “There is definitely going to be a storm system in the area. The exact track will detail what we see in terms of precipitation.”