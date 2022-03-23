With COVID-19 cases falling, state officials looking at new metrics

COVID-19 cases dwindled further in Catawba County, with about 70 new cases reported in Catawba County in the past two weeks. A week earlier, the 14-day total was around 200 cases.

PCR and rapid test cases from March 10 through Wednesday totaled 67, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Catawba County Public Health stopped reporting COVID-19 numbers in early March.

Eight of the cases reported in the past two weeks were reinfections of people who previously had COVID-19, according to NCDHHS. The latest cases put the county’s total at 47,404 cases. That number includes both PCR and antigen rapid tests.

COVID-19 deaths have also slowed, with two reported in the past two weeks, putting the county’s total at 563, according to the state.

As of Wednesday about 56% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated — about 90,000 people. About 40,800 have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

Statewide, new cases, hospitalizations and deaths have also diminished. There have been about 2.6 million COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 23,091 people have died and 616 are hospitalized, as of Thursday.

NCDHHS is changing the COVID-19 metrics it is watching to monitor COVID-19 spread in the state, according to a press release. Instead of emphasizing cases, deaths and hospitalizations, state officials are looking at wastewater testing for COVID-19 virus increases, COVID-like illness in hospital emergency rooms, hospital capacity, COVID-19 vaccine booster rates and levels of new variants of the virus in North Carolina.

The change is part of the state’s plan to move into a new phase of COVID-19 response: Moving Forward Together, the release said.

“The NCDHHS approach is based on four principles: prioritizing equity, empowering individuals, maintaining health system capacity, and collaborating with local partners,” the release said.

