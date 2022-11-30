Winter Wonderland Dance planned at Hiddenite Center

HIDDENITE — Stay warm this holiday season by gathering friends and family to join The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center for a community Winter Wonderland Dance with Dirk on Friday, Dec. 2.

The dance will be held from 7-9:30 p.m. at the center’s educational complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road. It will include music, holiday refreshments, and a beautiful ambiance.

Dirk Myers II will provide DJ music and the dance floor will be available for line dancing, shag dancing, ballroom, freestyle, or just moving to the music. Myers is the instructor of The Hiddenite Center’s popular ballroom dance class series.

Pre-register online at hiddenitearts.org, register by phone at 828-632-6966, or pay at the door. Cost for admission is $12 per person plus tax.