Winter Reading Bingo offered by library
HICKORY — Hickory Public Library is offering Winter Reading Bingo from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28.

Join the Hickory Public Library for a fun Winter Reading Bingo challenge. This all-ages bingo game is centered around winter activities, crafts, and of course reading. It’s easy to play. Sign up at the library’s beanstack page at https://hickorync.beanstack.org/reader365, download a bingo card from beanstack or pick up one from either branch of the Hickory Public Library, and get ready for a fun bingo game. When you have achieved bingo, visit the library for your prize — a free book from the Library Book Store.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

