Winter Reading Bingo offered by library

Join the Hickory Public Library for a fun Winter Reading Bingo challenge. This all-ages bingo game is centered around winter activities, crafts, and of course reading. It’s easy to play. Sign up at the library’s beanstack page at https://hickorync.beanstack.org/reader365, download a bingo card from beanstack or pick up one from either branch of the Hickory Public Library, and get ready for a fun bingo game. When you have achieved bingo, visit the library for your prize — a free book from the Library Book Store.