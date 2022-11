NEWTON — The Newton Parks and Recreation Department and Newton Appearance Commission announce the winners of their Fall Harvest/Halloween Decorating Contest.

Gregg Laws of North Ashe Avenue was awarded first place.

Patricia Conner of Sandalwood Court was awarded second place

Wayne Dellinger of South College Avenue was awarded third place.

The City of Newton congratulates the winners of this year’s Fall Harvest/Halloween Decorating Contest and thanks everyone who participated.