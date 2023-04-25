People who work up a thirst can stop in at a new spot for adult beverages in Newton, as well as a longtime location under new ownership.

Pour Choices Bottle Shop opened earlier this year.

3 Little Birds Corks & More is a wine shop located in what was once Carolina Vines in Newton. Both businesses celebrated grand openings last month.

Pour Choices Bottle Shop

Pour Choices Bottle Shop sells beers primarily from area breweries, such as Highland Brewing in Asheville and Appalachian Mountain Brewery in Boone, co-owner Alisha Shannon said.

“We are North Carolina focused. We do have a few South Carolina beers,” Shannon said. “But we're mainly trying to focus on North Carolina, since there are so many breweries in North Carolina.”

At Pour Choices Bottle Shop, customers have the options of cracking open a cold can or bottle, ordering a beer from the tap or purchasing beer to take home. The on-tap beers are rotated as the beers sell out, Shannon said.

The tap selections are also changed for special occasions, such as St. Patrick’s Day when the establishment featured three Irish beers, Shannon added.

The only beer that is continuously offered on tap is the Pour Choices Lager, Shannon said. She said it is a light lager.

Pour Choices Bottle Shop is owned by two married couples: Andy and Kristin Huffman and Michael and Alisha Shannon. The couples wanted to open a business together and decided on a beer shop. Alisha said she enjoys trying different craft beers with her husband Michael.

The shop has a cozy Southern-style interior with exposed brick walls and wooden floors. The bar is made from repurposed wood removed from the ceiling during renovations, Shannon said. A bookshelf by the door has several board games that customers can play.

Pour Choices doesn’t serve food but does offer snacks, such as peanuts. Shannon said customers are welcome to bring in food from outside vendors. She said there is a partnership between the bottle shop and the restaurant next door, B-52s American Bar and Grill. Mitch Ball is the owner of the restaurant and the general manager of Pour Choices Bottle Shop.

“You can call your order in or place it there and they’ll bring it over to you here,” Shannon said.

Pour Choices Bottle Shop hosts acoustic music performances on Saturdays. On Tuesdays, patrons can enjoy music bingo. On Wednesdays, the shop has a shag night for dancing to beach, blues and boogie music, Shannon said.

3 Little Birds Corks & More

The owner of 3 Little Birds Corks & More is Kathleen Cleveland.

Along with wine by the bottle and glass, the shop offers draft beer, wine-based mixed drinks and food. Cleveland said there are also non-alcoholic wine and beer options.

“We have wine you can come in and purchase, and beer to take with you,” Cleveland said. “Or you can sit here and enjoy a glass of wine or a beer. We do have small plates you can have such as chicken salad and charcuterie. We have hummus plates and pimento cheese.”

The shop’s walls are painted dark blue and lined with paintings and ceramics by local artists, which can be purchased. Tables and lounge chairs are scattered through the room. A patio area, lined with string lights, is located out back.

The wine selection comes from a variety of areas. Cleveland said she works with five distributors to determine which wines best fit her clientele. The beer selection is mostly from North Carolina breweries, she said.

“I think what is really neat about this town … is that all the businesses here really want to support each other and work together to help Newton grow as a downtown area,” Cleveland said.

Cleveland said the shop has a wine club that people can join. Club members receive two bottles of wine each month for $38. Anyone interested in joining can visit the shop's website 3littlebirdsnewton.com.

“I want to be a place that if people like wine or if they're interested in wine they can come and learn in a very unpretentious and very relaxed atmosphere where they can ask questions,” Cleveland said.

Pour Choices Bottle Shop and 3 Little Birds Corks & More are located along North College Avenue in downtown Newton.