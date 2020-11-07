William Mangum Honor Cards available

HICKORY — Exodus Homes' 2020 William Mangum Honor Cards are now available for the holidays. The faith-based United Way agency provides supportive housing for homeless recovering people returning to the community from treatment centers and prison.

William Mangum is a well-known Greensboro artist who befriended a homeless man in 1987, and the experience inspired him to use his artistic and publishing skills to make The Honor Card program one of the most effectively managed charitable programs in the country. Within each beautiful annual painting is the subtle image and story of a homeless person.

With underwriting support from Wells Fargo Bank along with Mike and Sarah Kearney, The Honor Card program exists in 13 communities in North Carolina, and has received national attention for helping organizations that serve homeless and needy people. Exodus Homes is The Honor Card program for the Foothills area.

This year's Honor Card is entitled "You're Gonna Be OK." Mangum explained his inspiration for this year's card saying "In the tough times of life are the seeds of great beauty, joy and fulfillment. It’s an opportunity for us to rise above our selfishness and make a change for the better, helping those that have stumbled along life’s path to take one positive step".