William Mangum Honor Cards available

HICKORY — Exodus Homes' 2020 William Mangum Honor Cards are now available for the holidays. The faith-based United Way agency provides supportive housing for homeless recovering people returning to the community from treatment centers and prison.
William Mangum is a well-known Greensboro artist who befriended a homeless man in 1987, and the experience inspired him to use his artistic and publishing skills to make The Honor Card program one of the most effectively managed charitable programs in the country. Within each beautiful annual painting is the subtle image and story of a homeless person.
With underwriting support from Wells Fargo Bank along with Mike and Sarah Kearney, The Honor Card program exists in 13 communities in North Carolina, and has received national attention for helping organizations that serve homeless and needy people. Exodus Homes is The Honor Card program for the Foothills area.
This year's Honor Card is entitled "You're Gonna Be OK." Mangum explained his inspiration for this year's card saying "In the tough times of life are the seeds of great beauty, joy and fulfillment. It’s an opportunity for us to rise above our selfishness and make a change for the better, helping those that have stumbled along life’s path to take one positive step".
"You're Gonna be OK" Honor Cards are $5 each. On the inside, the recipient is informed that someone made a gift to Exodus Homes in their honor, and gives information about the supportive housing program. All of the proceeds from the sale of Honor Cards goes to support the operating expenses of Exodus Homes.
Today, The Honor Card program is in it's 33rd year, and has raised more than $8.5 million to support homeless and needy people in the state.
"We have lost $100,000 in our operating budget due to COVID 19 and the sales of Honor Card sales will be a primary source of funds for the upcoming year," said the Rev. Susan Smith, assistant executive director of Exodus Homes.
The Exodus Homes Honor Card can be purchased online at www.exodushomes.org by clicking on the "Donate" button and putting "Honor Cards" in the line for "Special Instructions for the Seller". They can also be purchased at the following locations:
Exodus Homes Offices and New Life Thrift Store, 610 Fourth St., SW, Hickory NC 28602
Taste Full Beans Coffee House, 29 Second St., NW, Hickory, NC 28601
SALT Block Gift Shop, 243 Third Ave., NE, Hickory 28601
Catawba County Chamber of Commerce, 1055 Southgate Corporate Park, SW, Hickory, NC 28602
EcoDental 300 29th Ave., NE, Hickory, NC 28601
Packets of cards for sale and display easels are available for local churches and businesses that would like to support Exodus Homes by participating in The Honor Card program. For more information about helping sell or purchasing "You're Gonna Be OK" Honor Cards, contact the Rev. Susan Smith at 828-962-8196 or revsusansmith@gmail.com. A video about this year's card can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNH_agaspZQ
